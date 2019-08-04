×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1330: Billie Eilish
Read Next Woodstock Remembered: David Fricke on Minor Epiphanies and Momentary Bummers Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Lil Wayne Performs His ‘Old Town Road’ Remix at Lollapalooza

Rapper’s leaked rendition played in full at Chicago fest

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lil Wayne performs on day three of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, in Chicago2019 Lollapalooza - Day 3, Chicago, USA - 03 Aug 2019

Lil Wayne performed his remix of "Old Town Road" during the rapper's Lollapalooza set Saturday.

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Lil Wayne performed his remix of “Old Town Road” during the rapper’s Lollapalooza set Saturday.

The remix has been kicking around since mid-July, when a snippet of Lil Wayne’s version leaked and the rapper started performing it on his co-headlining tour with Blink-182. Lil Wayne’s contribution leaked in full earlier this week, with the rapper’s verses replacing Mason Ramsey’s vocals alongside Young Thug on the latest remix of the never-ending “Old Town Road.”

Lil Wayne’s remix has not been officially released. “They sent it to me and I did it as an official remix,” Wayne told XXL in July. “I’m not sure if they was gonna use it.” “Old Town Road” remains Number One on Rolling Stone‘s Top 100 songs charts.


Lil Wayne’s Lollapalooza set took away from the Blink-182 tour a night before the band is scheduled to perform in El Paso, Texas; on Saturday, Mark Hoppus tweeted about being “locked down” in his hotel as the mass shooting happened nearby. That concert has since been canceled.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1330: Billie Eilish
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad