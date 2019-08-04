Lil Wayne Performs His ‘Old Town Road’ Remix at Lollapalooza

Lil Wayne performed his remix of “Old Town Road” during the rapper’s Lollapalooza set Saturday.

The remix has been kicking around since mid-July, when a snippet of Lil Wayne’s version leaked and the rapper started performing it on his co-headlining tour with Blink-182. Lil Wayne’s contribution leaked in full earlier this week, with the rapper’s verses replacing Mason Ramsey’s vocals alongside Young Thug on the latest remix of the never-ending “Old Town Road.”

Lil Wayne’s remix has not been officially released. “They sent it to me and I did it as an official remix,” Wayne told XXL in July. “I’m not sure if they was gonna use it.” “Old Town Road” remains Number One on Rolling Stone‘s Top 100 songs charts.





Lil Wayne’s Lollapalooza set took away from the Blink-182 tour a night before the band is scheduled to perform in El Paso, Texas; on Saturday, Mark Hoppus tweeted about being “locked down” in his hotel as the mass shooting happened nearby. That concert has since been canceled.