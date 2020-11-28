Hear Lil Wayne’s DJ Khaled-Hosted ‘No Ceilings 3’ Mixtape

Lil Wayne dropped his surprise DJ Khaled-hosted No Ceilings 3 Friday, the third installment in the rapper’s ongoing mixtape series.

The 20-track mixtape — which follows 2009’s No Ceilings and 2015’s No Ceilings 2, also released on a Thanksgiving weekend — features guests like Drake (“BB King Freestyle“), Young Thug, Gudda Gudda, Cory Gunz and Lil Wayne’s sons Young Kam Carter, Lil Tune and Young Carter.

“The mixtape game seemed to be a dying art and since I’m one of the pioneers of the craft, and it played such a big part in my career, I felt it was only right to resurrect it,” Wayne told Complex earlier in the week. “Also, it’s a lot of songs out here I wanted to kill my way!”

DJ Khaled “hosts” the mixtape, noting in an Instagram video prior to the release that he first worked with Lil Wayne on the 2005 mixtape The Suffix.

No Ceilings 3 marks Lil Wayne’s first mixtape since 2017’s Dedication 6, and follows the January 2020 release of his latest album Funeral. Earlier this year, Lil Wayne — who drew controversy for meeting and posing with Donald Trump — announced he was also working on Tha Carter VI. Lil Wayne also recently chatted with Lil Baby for Rolling Stone‘s Musicians on Musicians issue; during the interview, Lil Wayne revealed the two rappers worked together on a No Ceilings 3 track, but it did not make the final track list.