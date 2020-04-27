Lil Wayne Shows Off Skateboarding Chops in New Video for ‘Piano Trap,’ ‘Not Me’

Lil Wayne shares his skateboarding highlight reel in a new video for two Funeral tracks, “Piano Trap” and “Not Me.”

Directed by Ricky x Willis, the video opens with Wayne strolling by a warning sign that forbids biking and skateboarding; he sparks a blunt and flashes a cheeky look at the camera. The rest of the clip focuses primarily on Wayne’s skating, the only real break coming in between the two songs when the video flashes a fake COVID-19 PSA with the warning, “Authorities are urging everyone to stay inside… and thrash!”

In an e-mail to Rolling Stone, Wayne said he chose to highlight his skating in the “Piano Trap” and “Not Me” video after one of his friends and skate buddies, Yosef “Yoyo” Rateliff, sent him a skate video with “Piano Trap” playing in the background. “It was money from there!” Wayne said.

Of all the tricks in the video, Wayne said, “I was happiest with the banger at the end! In Barcelona, the 180 to fake shuv! It was like 5 a.m. and those homies who was lit at the end were unknown to me! They were just out there kickin it! And they literally didn’t bother me until I landed that shit! And it took me about an hour or two.”

“I’ve found skateboarding to be a release from life and all this shit in general!” Wayne added. “That’s why I can’t stop won’t stop!”

The “Piano Trap”/”Not Me” clip follows the Friday premiere of Lil Wayne’s Young Money Radio show on Apple Music’s Beats 1 radio. The broadcast featured guests like Travis Scott, Babyface, Jessie Reyez, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and more. During the show, Wayne played two previously unreleased tracks from the upcoming deluxe edition of Funeral.

Lil Wayne released Funeral back in January. The LP marked his 13th studio album and followed 2018’s Tha Carter V.