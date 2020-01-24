 Lil Wayne Announces 13th Studio Album 'Funeral' - Rolling Stone
Lil Wayne Details New Album ‘Funeral’

Rapper teases 13th studio LP with snippet of new music

Jon Blistein

Reporter

Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne is set to release his 13th studio album, 'Funeral,' next week.

Greg Chow/Shutterstock

Lil Wayne will release his 13th studio album, Funeral, next Friday January 31st via Young Money Records/Republic Records.

The rapper did not share any other details about the record, such as a tracklist, although he did post a very short snippet of music in a teaser on Instagram. The clip opens with a dramatic flourish of strings cut with a sharp guitar line before Lil Wayne starts to croon, “Welcome to the funeral, closed casket as usual.”

A post shared by Lil Wayne (@liltunechi) on

Funeral, which is available to pre-order, follows Lil Wayne’s 2018 album, Tha Carter V, which arrived after numerous label delays and a lengthy feud with Cash Money. Over the past two years, Lil Wayne has kept busy with an array of collaborations, appearing on two tracks from DJ Khaled’s Father of Asahd, while also jumping on songs like 2 Chainz’s “2 Dollar Bill,” Juvenile and Birdman’s “Ride Dat” and Travis Barker’s “Gimme Brain.”

Lil Wayne also spent much of last year on the road with Blink-182. To promote the run, the unlikely tourmates released a mash-up of their hits, “What’s My Age Again” and “A Milli.”

