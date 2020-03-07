Watch Lil Wayne’s Wild ‘Mama Mia’ Video

Lil Wayne has dropped his new video for “Mama Mia,” a highlight from the rapper’s latest LP Funeral.

The visual stuffs a lot into its four-minute runtime: Multiple Lil Waynes, a golden toilet (and matching golden plungers), dancers, the rapper shooting paintballs at mannequins while wearing a Margiela apron, a talking baby, Lil Wayne playing the video’s director… and that’s just within the first two minutes.

“Mama Mia” is the first of Funeral’s sprawling 24 tracks to receive an official music video. Although Funeral itself was “wildly uneven,” album tracks like “Mahogany” and “Mama Mia” proved that Lil Wayne still has the capacity to sound like “the best rapper alive.”

“‘Mama Mia’ is in the mold of Wayne classics like ‘A Milli’ or ‘6 Foot 7 Foot.’ For almost four minutes, he raps and raps and raps until his lungs sound like they’re deprived of oxygen,” Rolling Stone wrote of the track. “In every nook and cranny of the song, there’s a callback to one of Wayne’s patented lyrical tricks.”