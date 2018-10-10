Lil Wayne, Lauryn Hill, Meek Mill to Headline Tidal X Benefit Concert

Lil Wayne, Lauryn Hill and Meek Mill will be among the dozens of artists to take the stage at the fourth annual Tidal X: Brooklyn benefit concert, which will benefit criminal justice reform organizations.

Vic Mensa, Anderson .Paak, the Roots’ Black Thought, Kodak Black, Teyana Taylor, Kaskade, Normani, the Lox and many more are also booked to appear on the Barclays Center stage on October 23rd for the all-star concert that will also stream live on Tidal.

“This year’s performers are coming together to support criminal justice reform across the country,” Tidal said in a statement. “One hundred percent of net ticket proceeds and donations will support criminal justice reform non-profit organizations such as #Cut50, Equal Justice Initiative and Innocence Project and REFORM.”

Tickets for Tidal X: Brooklyn are on sale now at the benefit concert’s site. Fans are also encouraged to donate to the criminal justice reform organizations involved.

Over the past three years, the Tidal X benefit concerts have raised over $10 million for social justice, disaster relief & recovery, and education causes.