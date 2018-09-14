Lil Wayne Joins Swizz Beatz, Sets a Piano on Fire in ‘Pistol on My Side’ Video

The high-flying hip-hop producer Swizz Beatz released “Pistol On My Side,” a boisterous collaboration with Lil Wayne, on Friday. The track will appear on Swizz Beatz’s upcoming solo album, Poison, his first full-length since 2007.

“Pistol on My Side” opens with an ostentatious orchestral passage, as if it’s the theme to a James Bond movie. Then a crooked piano lick and fierce drum-bursts sweep away the pomp. Lil Wayne raps with his characteristic tongue-twisting charm; Swizz Beatz adds energy-raising ad-libs.

In the video for the song, Lil Wayne swigs from a canister of gasoline, pours it all over a piano, and lights the instrument on fire. At the end of the clip, Alicia Keys — who is married to Swizz Beatz — shows up and begins playing the burning piano. Her keyboard riffs bring “Pistol on My Side” to a somber close.

Swizz Beatz has been producing world-beating hits for two decades, His discography includes DMX’s “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem,” T.I.’s “Bring Em Out” and Beyonce’s “Ring the Alarm,” among many, many others.

Due to his busy schedule working with others, Swizz Beatz’s solo career has been less prolific. His only studio album, One Man Band Man, came out in 2007. He has been teasing the follow-up, Poison, for several months. Lil Wayne guests on the 10-track LP along with Kendrick Lamar, Nas, Pusha-T, the Lox, Young Thug and more. Poison was co-executive-produced by J. Cole.