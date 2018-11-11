Watch Lil Wayne Perform With Halsey, Rap About Consent With Future on ‘SNL’

For his third appearance as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live, Lil Wayne took over Studio 8H to perform two hits from his 2018 album Tha Carter V on the Liev Schreiber-hosted episode.

To kick-off his set, Wayne brought an empowering performance of “Can’t Be Broken,” with Halsey making a surprise appearance to sing on the chorus; Halsey doesn’t appear on Tha Carter V version of the song. At the end of the track, Wayne delivered a tribute to the heroic efforts of America’s military saying, “To all the veterans, thank you.”

For his second performance, Wayne shifted the mood with the booming “Uproar,” enlisting collaborator Swizz Beatz to join him for the track. While donning a Dalmatians-like fur coat, Wayne and Beatz bounced around the stage alongside a group of backup dancers. Upon its release, the uptempo first single off of Tha Carter V also prompted the viral dance challenged dubbed the #Uproarchallenge.

Wayne’s SNL appearance didn’t end there: In the booty-shaking music video parody “Permission” featuring rap duo the Booty Kings (Chris Redd and Kenan Thompson) and Uncle Butt (Pete Davidson), Wayne and Future rapped about their admiration of women and consent. “Before we talk booty, talk emotional connection/Before we get emotional, and putting on protection,” Wayne sings while commenting on his love of booty and respecting women.

Prior to his SNL appearance, Wayne quietly released three new songs: a new version of Tha Carter V’s “What About Me” with a Post Malone feature, the Gucci Mane-assisted “In This House” and “Hasta La Vista,” which appear to be bonus tracks from his latest album. While the original version of “What About Me” featured Sosamann, “In This House” and “Hasta La Vista” had never been released.





