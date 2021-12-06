Lil Wayne Investigated After Allegedly Pulling Gun on Security Guard

Lil Wayne is being investigated after allegedly pulling a gun on a member of his security personnel during an altercation at his home in Hidden Hills, California.

The incident occurred early in the morning on Dec. 1, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to Rolling Stone. The security guard who called the authorities said “he had a verbal altercation that turned physical with a Black adult resident” (Lil Wayne, real name Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., was not named in the statement provided by the LASD, although the statement was provided in response to a request that did name Carter).

The security guard also stated that Carter “brandished a firearm during the altercation.” When police tried to make contact with the rapper, “he was no longer at the residence.”

No charges have been filed, and authorities are still investigating. A representative for Carter did not immediately return a request for comment.

Throughout 2019 and 2020, Carter was embroiled in a battle over a federal charge of possessing a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. He had previously pleaded guilty to a felony gun charge in New York in 2009 and was eventually sentenced to a year in prison. The new charge stemmed from an incident that took place on Dec. 23, 2019, in Miami-Dade County in Florida.

Carter eventually pleaded guilty to the new federal charge in Dec. 2020 and he was scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 28. While Carter could’ve faced up to 10 years in prison, his plea deal suggested a lighter sentence, with possibly no jail time, was likely. But none of that ended up mattering as Carter received a full presidential pardon from Donald Trump just as he was leaving office (Carter appeared to be angling for a pardon after he unexpectedly shared a photo of Twitter of himself and Trump during the final days of the 2020 presidential campaign).