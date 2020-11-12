Lil Wayne Takes the Field in ‘NFL’ Video With Gudda Gudda, HoodyBaby

Lil Wayne has dropped a new video for “NFL,” a song played during Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime. It features Gudda Gudda and and HoodyBaby, who also appear in the visual.

In the Eif Rivera-directed clip, Gudda Gudda and HoodyBaby are seen in a locker room that is empty, save for a few dancers. Meanwhile, Lil Wayne is chilling on a couch, getting ready to tune into some football before he’s transported to a football field. The trio rap in the bright lights on the turf with dancers in tow.

The rapper also recently released a curated playlist for Amazon Music. The 28-song Handpicked With Lil Wayne: Songs for Game Day includes several of his own songs alongside songs he’s collaborated on, such as Chance the Rapper’s “No Problem” that also features 2 Chainz, as well as tracks from Travis Scott, Drake, Eminem, Lil Baby and several other artists.

In September, Lil Wayne released his video for “Big Worm,” which is a track from his recent album, Funeral. He also contributed to Benny the Butcher’s Burden of Proof, which arrived last month.