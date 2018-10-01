Lil Wayne Gets a Viral Challenge in the Perpetual Hunt for the Next ‘In My Feelings’

The life of a hit rap song is a long, winding, bizarre road full of Rap Caviar bids, HBO’s Insecure soundtrack placements and viral dances. Lil Wayne’s “Uproar” is the latest hopeful song seeking to buoy its popularity with a slew of Instagram dance videos for the “Uproar Challenge.” The Avenue and Swizz Beatz-produced song samples G. Dep’s 2001 “Special Delivery,” which utilized the “Harlem Shake” — the real one, not the Baauer one — throughout its classic peak-Bad Boy-era video.

On Saturday, Swizz Beatz reposted a video by Cousin Skeether on Instagram, which started the dancing deluge of content. He then encouraged other followers to share their versions by doing the Harlem Shake. Videos featuring backflips off cars, getting out of moving vehicles and dancing on sidewalks ensued. So far, the cutest addition to the challenge features Lil Wayne dancing with his children.

Most noticeably, Shiggy added his own dance to the frenzy. The Instagram comedian is famously the originator of the “In My Feelings” challenge, which helped Drake score another no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this year.

At this point, it isn’t clear if the “Uproar Challenge” is an organic display for Wayne’s triumphant return or a Machiavellian ploy to ensure the Carter V rapper has a hit on his hands. Then again, does it matter? Weezy was stuck in label purgatory for years and deserves a popular song that isn’t on the Suicide Squad soundtrack.

Hopefully the “Uproar Challenge” helps net him one.