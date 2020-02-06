Watch Lil Wayne Perform ‘Dreams’ on ‘Fallon’

Lil Wayne stopped by The Tonight Show to perform his single “Dream” with the help of house band the Roots and three back-up singers. The track, which comes off the rapper’s new album Funeral, sees Wayne reflecting on nightmare scenarios.

“I had a dream I was broke,” he raps in the high-energy performance. “No diamonds and no gold/ Most saddest story ever told/ And I had a dream I was a fool/ No mansion or no pool/ I woke up and I screamed/ Thank God it was just a dream.”

The rapper announced Funeral, his 13th studio album, in January only a week ahead of its release. The album is a follow-up to Lil Wayne’s 2018 album, Tha Carter V, and Wayne has appeared on numerous collaborations over the past few years, including 2 Chainz’s “2 Dollar Bill,” Juvenile and Birdman’s “Ride Dat” and Travis Barker’s “Gimme Brain.”

Earlier this week, Lil Wayne performed on The Masked Singer as the robot, taking on a cover of Lenny Kravitz’s “Are You Gonna Go My Way.” After taking off his robot mask during the post-Super Bowl premiere episode, Wayne said he picked the costume for his kids: “So when my kids watch the show with me I know they’re gonna like the robot costume.”