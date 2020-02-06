 Watch Lil Wayne Perform 'Dreams' on 'Fallon' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1336: Lizzo
Read Next Watch Lil Wayne Perform 'Dreams' on 'Fallon' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Lil Wayne Perform ‘Dreams’ on ‘Fallon’

The track comes off the rapper’s new album Funeral

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

Lil Wayne stopped by The Tonight Show to perform his single “Dream” with the help of house band the Roots and three back-up singers. The track, which comes off the rapper’s new album Funeral, sees Wayne reflecting on nightmare scenarios.

“I had a dream I was broke,” he raps in the high-energy performance. “No diamonds and no gold/ Most saddest story ever told/ And I had a dream I was a fool/ No mansion or no pool/ I woke up and I screamed/ Thank God it was just a dream.”

The rapper announced Funeral, his 13th studio album, in January only a week ahead of its release. The album is a follow-up to Lil Wayne’s 2018 album, Tha Carter V, and Wayne has appeared on numerous collaborations over the past few years, including 2 Chainz’s “2 Dollar Bill,” Juvenile and Birdman’s “Ride Dat” and Travis Barker’s “Gimme Brain.”

Earlier this week, Lil Wayne performed on The Masked Singer as the robot, taking on a cover of Lenny Kravitz’s “Are You Gonna Go My Way.” After taking off his robot mask during the post-Super Bowl premiere episode, Wayne said he picked the costume for his kids: “So when my kids watch the show with me I know they’re gonna like the robot costume.”

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1336: Lizzo
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.