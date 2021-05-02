 Lil Wayne Pays Tribute to DMX at Trillerfest Miami Concert - Rolling Stone
Lil Wayne Pays Tribute to DMX at Trillerfest Miami Concert

“It’s impossible not to be obsessed, infatuated, motherfucking impressed,” Wayne says of “late, great” DMX

VARIOUS CITIES - JUNE 28: In this screengrab, Lil Wayne performs during the 2020 BET Awards. The 20th annual BET Awards, which aired June 28, 2020, was held virtually due to restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by BET Awards 2020/Getty Images via Getty Images)

Lil Wayne

Getty Images via Getty Images

Lil Wayne paid tribute to DMX during the rapper’s concert Saturday at Miami’s Trillerfest.

A week after the late rapper’s memorial service and funeral, Lil Wayne reminisced about the first time he met DMX in 2000, when the two embarked on the joint Ruff Ryders/Cash Money Tour.

“You see, when I was a younger kid we used to be on tour a lot, like six months out the year,” Wayne told the audience (via Revolt). “And we used to go on tour with another record label because we used to have so many artists. We didn’t have to have no opening acts because we just needed another record label and it was just us and them. So back then, we went on this tour called the ‘Cash Money Ruff Ryders tour. See, being from New Orleans, it’s so far away from New York and Cali and shit like that we didn’t know if it was real when we seen it on TV, the New York guys, the LA people. So when we saw DMX, we all fell in love.”

Wayne added, “But when I got on tour with him, now you in the hotel lobby, you in the backstage, you run across the nigga and he actually say something to you. And when you see this nigga talk like how he rap and you see this nigga is what he is, and you see this nigga got a zillion dogs with him, then a zillion dogs with him, it’s impossible not to be obsessed, infatuated, motherfucking impressed, whatever. Ladies and gentlemen, please make some noise for the late great DMX!”

Wayne’s tribute came before he performed Tha Carter V track “Uproar,” which he dedicated to its producer, Swizz Beatz; Wayne noted how Swizz Beatz, a longtime DMX collaborator who was working with the rapper up until his death, was hit “real hard” by DMX’s death.

DMX died April 9th at White Plains Hospital in White Plains, New York, after being admitted on April 2nd following a heart attack. A month before his death, DMX revealed that Lil Wayne recorded a verse for his upcoming album.

In This Article: DMX, Lil Wayne

