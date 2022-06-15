 Lil Wayne Denied Entry Into UK for Strawberries & Creem Music Festival - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Home Music Music News

Lil Wayne Denied Entry Into UK Ahead of Festival Date Over Past Criminal Record

The rapper was scheduled to perform at the Strawberries & Creem music festival on Saturday, June 18, and has been replaced by Ludacris

By

Larisha Paul's Most Recent Stories

View All
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: Hip-hop artist Lil Wayne attends the launch party for Emmanuel Acho's new book "ILLOGICAL" on March 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: Hip-hop artist Lil Wayne attends the launch party for Emmanuel Acho's new book "ILLOGICAL" on March 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Lil Wayne

Getty Images

Lil Wayne has been pulled from the bill of another music festival as his run of bad luck continues. The rapper was forced to cancel his performance at the Strawberries & Creem festival in the U.K. on Saturday, June 18, after he was denied entry into the country “directly by the Home Office in a last minute decision,” event organizers announced Wednesday.

“We are deeply disappointed by this sudden and negative ruling,” Strawberries & Creem organizers wrote in a statement. “We have received very minimal notice, and the timing of the decision is of course upsetting for all involved.”

In a statement to Rolling Stone, a Home Office spokesperson said, “Any individual who has been sentenced to a custodial sentence of 12 months or more must have their application refused.”

Related Stories

Jack Harlow Taps Drake, Pharrell, Justin Timberlake for 'Come Home the Kids Miss You'
Justin Bieber, Halsey, Machine Gun Kelly Lead 2022 Summerfest Lineup

Related Stories

Tina Turner
Flashback: Tina Turner Covers Dolly Parton, Kris Kristofferson on Debut Solo Album
Black Sabbath on the Making of 'Vol. 4': 'It Was Absolute Pandemonium'

The statement appears to reference the rapper’s 12-month prison sentence for weapons charges stemming from his arrest in July 2007. Though Wayne was sentenced to a year, he was released after eight months due to good behavior.

The Strawberries & Creem festival was set to mark the rapper’s first performance in the UK in 14 years. Back in 2011, Lil Wayne was forced to miss a slate of festival appearances after his visa application was denied by the UK Border Agency, also citing his criminal record.

Ludacris will take the stage in place of Lil Wayne at Strawberries & Creem. “In the absence of any statement from Lil Wayne, we would like to apologise to everyone who was coming to see him perform,” the festival organizers wrote. “We look forward to welcoming Ludacris to S&C instead.”

A representative for Lil Wayne did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone’s request for comment.

Prior to this incident, Wayne was recently replaced by A$AP Ferg at New York’s Governors Ball after his set was canceled due to a “flight disruption.” In May, the rapper was scheduled for Memphis’ Beale Street Music Festival but pulled out with organizers citing “mechanical problems with his jet.”

In This Article: Lil Wayne, Ludacris

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.