Lil Wayne on Drake And Nicki Minaj’s Young Money Status: ‘They’re Still My Artists’

Lil Wayne’s tumultuous and lengthy legal battles are finally behind him. In September, the New Orleans mogul revealed that he was now the sole owner of Young Money. In a new sit-down for Elliott Wilson’s CRWN interview series, Tha Carter V rapper divulged the Young Money status of Drake and Nicki, two of the label’s most lucrative stars.

“They still have their own thing and they’re still with me as well,” Wayne said. “They’ve always had their own thing. Now it’s just that they have the opportunity to let me make their own thing shine brighter than it has. They’re still my artist. Understand, but they have their own things as well, because now I’m in a position I’m in now I’m going to make sure whatever they want for themselves to be, [I’m] going to make sure it’s exactly as it should be.”

Speculation about Drake’s label status has been a topic of conversation for years. On Scorpion’s “Is There More” he infamously rapped, “Yeah, soon as this album drop I’m out of the deal.” In June, anonymous sources told Billboard that Drake was staying with Universal Music Group, but didn’t clarify if that meant he would still partner with Young Money or Cash Money.

Another mystery surrounding Tha Carter’s fifth installment is the absence of Drake. Weezy explained that sample clearances stopped a collaboration with Graham from making the album.

“He has a song that didn’t get cleared,” he continued. “The clearances man. The clearances man. People be trippin’ when they find out who it is and when they find out what the song’s subject is about. They don’t represent the names of something like that…You really don’t know why they say no.”

Watch the entire interview on Tidal.