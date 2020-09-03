 Watch Lil Wayne Span Eras in Morphing 'Big Worm' Video - Rolling Stone
Watch Lil Wayne Span Eras in Morphing ‘Big Worm’ Video

Song appears on deluxe version of latest album Funeral

Lil Wayne takes a journey through his various eras visually in his new video for “Big Worm.” The track appears on the deluxe version of his latest album, Funeral, which was released in May.

In the Ray Kay and Lil Wayne-directed clip, the rapper is seen morphing through various looks he’s sported over his two-decade career. His current bleached dreads style is interspersed between his many looks through the years, from braids to short and shoulder-length dreads on through his sunglass-loving style, with his tattoos fading and coming to the fore depending on the time period depicted.

“I don’t wanna stand if you ain’t by my side, no,” he raps on the song about devotion. “I cross the T’s baby, you dot the I’s/Gave you more than a million, told you it’s yours, baby/Gave you more than a mission, love is war baby/Gave you one big missile, two big bombs baby/Gave you one big kiss and these two arms, baby.”

The deluxe version of his Number One-bowing Funeral features eight additional tracks and guests Lil Uzi Vert, Tory Lanez, Doja Cat, Jessie Reyez and other artists. Last week, Lil Wayne’s 2009 mixtape, No Ceilings, was made available on streaming services for the first time.

