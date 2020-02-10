RS Charts: Lil Wayne Surges to Top of Artists 500 Chart

Lil Wayne flew to the top of the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart following the release of his new album, Funeral.

After hovering at Number 39 last week with 27.9 million streams, Weezy racked up 147.9 million streams for the week of January 31st through February 6th. Funeral also topped the Top 200 Albums chart, while Lil Wayne debuted one song in the Top 10 of the Top 100 Songs chart as “I Do It” bowed at Number Six, racking up 14.2 million streams and moving 122,300 song units.

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Lil Wayne’s rise aside, the rest of the Top 10 on the Artists 500 held fairly steady. Roddy Ricch’s overall chart dominance continued as he landed at Number Two with 125.5 million streams, while his hit single “The Box” notched yet another week atop the Top 100 Songs chart (364,400 song units). Last week’s top artist, Eminem, fell to Number Three on the Artists 500, racking up 97.6 million streams, while mainstays Post Malone and Drake rounded out the Top Five with 94.7 million and 91.2 million streams, respectively.

More familiar faces filled out the rest of the Top 10: Billie Eilish at Six with 82.3 million streams, Taylor Swift at Seven with 74.2 million, Youngboy Never Broke Again at 74.1 million, Juice WRLD at Nine with 70.1 million and DaBaby at 10 with 66.4 million. Besides Lil Wyane, the other huge rise this week belonged to Memphis rapper Key Glock, who jumpd from Number 236 all the way up to Number 26. After garnering just 8.5 million streams last week, the rapper notched 40.8 million following the release of his new mixtape, Yellow Tape, which debuted at Number 13 on the Top 200 Albums chart.