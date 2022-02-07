Lil Wayne is Ready for Action in New ‘Cameras’ Video

Lil Wayne and Young Money signee Allan Cubas team up in the new video for “Cameras.” The single appears on the re-release of the rapper’s 2011 mixtape Sorry 4 the Wait, which hit streaming platforms earlier this year.

The Damian Fyffe-directed “Cameras” — one of four new songs on the mixtape — features footage of the pair hanging poolside, interspersed with women enjoying the sun, synchronized swimming and jet skiing. Cubas holds down the hook between Lil Wayne’s verses.

“Don’t jump in that water if you ain’t with the swimming/Don’t opеn your mouth if you ain’t at the dentist,” Lil Wayne raps. “Don’t shoot at the ground and complain about missing/I’m smoking that loud but the Draco be whispering.”

“They want the lights and the cameras/But they wasn’t ’bout all the action,” Cubas sings on the chorus. “She love the lights and the cameras/She wants it aggressive not passive/I flew her out from Atlanta/Wildin’ out, baby, a savage.”

Last fall, Lil Wayne teamed up with Rich the Kid for collaborative mixtape Trust Fund Babies and joined Run the Jewels on the remix of their RTJ4 single “Ooh La La,” which also features DJ Premier and Greg Nice.