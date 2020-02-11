RS Charts: Lil Wayne’s ‘Funeral’ Beats Out Roddy Richh, Eminem for Number One

Lil Wayne’s 13th album, Funeral, debuted at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart for the week of January 31st through February 6th. The album racked up 138,000 album-equivalent units and 118.2 million streams, outpacing the debut from Compton rapper Roddy Richh, which fell to Number Two.

Eight songs from Funeral made the latest Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart, led by “I Do It,” a single featuring Big Sean and Lil Baby, which hit at Number Six thanks to 14.2 million streams. “Mahogany,” produced by Lil Wayne’s longtime collaborator Mannie Fresh, scored 9.1 million streams and finished at Number 29, followed by another standout non-single, “Mama Mia,” at 43. Wayne also topped Rolling Stone’s Artists 500 chart this week, with 147.9 million total streams.

Despite falling to Number Two, Richh’s Please Excuse Me for Being Anti-Social earned nearly 90,000 album units, and continues to be one of the most impressive debut albums in recent memory. It had held the top spot on the RS 200 three of the past five weeks, and hasn’t dropped out of the Top Five since the debuting atop the chart in early December.

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening, such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Emimem’s Music to Be Murdered By held strong at Number Three, moving 63,400 album units, including an impressive 15,100 in actual album sales. Post Malone rose to Number Four, with 53,200 units, and though Billie Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? fell slightly from last week’s Grammy bump-powered spot, it still moved 50,400 units to finish at Number Five.

Besides Lil Wayne’s, three other albums debuted in the Top 10: Kesha’s High Road at Number Six (44,100 album units), Yo Gotti’s Untrapped at Eight (38,100), and former One Directioner Louis Tomlinson’s Walls (36,600). Kesha’s album — like Tomlinson’s — was driven by album sales, racking up 35,100; it streamed less than 10 million and no songs made the RS 100.

The Top 10 is rounded out by Halsey (whose Manic finished at Number Eight, with 41,100 units) and Taylor Swift. Fresh off her Miss Americana documentary, Swift climbed back in to the Top 10, with Lover moving 35,600 units.

Shakira, riding high from her Super Bowl halftime show with Jennifer Lopez, saw two of her albums climb onto the charts. 2005’s Oral Fixation Vol. 2 hit Number 134, and 2001’s Laundry Service climbed to 174.