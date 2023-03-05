Watch Lil Uzi Vert Get Slimed at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards

Lil Uzi Vert appeared Saturday at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards and, keeping with the tradition of the event, was the willing recipient of a deluge of green slime.

The rapper — wearing an old Arizona Cardinals jersey for some reason and not one of his beloved Philadelphia Eagles (maybe he didn’t want to sully it?) — participated in a drum-off against a kid drummer and, upon not winning, gleefully took centerstage to receive his downpour of slime.

Lil Uzi Vert — who fittingly once released the track "It's a Slime" with Young Thug — enjoyed the moment so much that he promptly changed his Instagram profile photo to commemorate his sliming.

In addition to the slime shower, the emo rapper also delivered a snippet of his “Just Wanna Rock” alongside Charli D’amelio:

Lil Baby and Bebe Rexha also appeared at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards, performing slime-free renditions of their “California Breeze” and “I’m Good (Blue),” respectively.