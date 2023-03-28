Watch Lil Uzi Vert Bring ‘Just Wanna Rock’ to ‘Fallon’

Lil Uzi Vert hit the stage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday for a lively performance on their party rock anthem, “Just Wanna Rock.” The rapper only spent around 10 seconds alone on the stage before a crew of ten dancers joined them, all similarly decked out in black looks of leather and latex, to bring the track’s ethos to life.

Sporting a mohawk that added a few inches to their height, Lil Uzi Vert rapped a bar about stacking his money so high that his height would be completely indiscernible. The performance featured a stage set designed to look like a deep crater on another planet. Underneath the apparent haze of smoke and deep red hues, Lil Uzi Vert took Fallon to their own world.

The appearance marks the rapper’s first return on Fallon since September 2021, when they joined Meek Mill for a “Blue Notes 2” performance from his album Expensive Pain. Lil Uzi Vert’s own forthcoming album, presumed to feature “Just Wanna Rock,” has yet to be detailed extensively. Their last record, a collaborative team-up with Future titled Pluto x Baby Pluto, arrived in 2020, a few months after Eternal Atake.

“Let’s just say Eternal Atake, for another artist, would have been really good, because it was super dumbed down to where everyone could enjoy it, but that’s not my artistry. I want my new music to be more intimate to my real fans. I wanted it to be almost cultlike,” Lil Uzi Vert told W Magazine in 2021. “I’m just leaving songs how they are instead of trying to make the perfect song. I was following the other guys too much.”