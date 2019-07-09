Lil Uzi Vert’s Extracurricular Activities Make Up For His Lack of a New Album

It’s been 682 days since Lil Uzi Vert released an album. That’s 97 weeks and 3 days. 16,368 hours. 982,080 minutes. 58,924,800 seconds, all without a new body of work from the Philadelphia rapper. For well-adjusted people, or those who remember music releases pre-streaming, less than two years between projects seems standard. For less rational Lil Uzi Vert fans, the wait for Eternal Atake seems, well, eternal. The incessant leaks are exacerbating the anticipation, and the outrage every time the project is pushed back is getting palpable. I, however, have a question: Even if his next album lives up to fan expectations, could it deliver more than the pure Lil Uzi content we’ve been gifted with over the past few months?

There is an Uzi for every season. Sports Uzi delivers steals and layups on New York City basketball courts, or nonchalantly says “You know, just casually playing baseball” in batting cages. Acrobatic Uzi practices ninjutsu, breakdances in the streets, and allegedly runs up on Rich The Kid. Even the most mundane Lil Uzi activities — entering a store, leaving a store, standing for a photograph — drip with an endearing charm before getting launched into the meme cycle. I would wager that watching Uzi videos on a loop has delivered more joy into the universe than the last three songs he’s officially released (and that’s not a knock on the songs as much as an endorsement of Lil Uzi Vert memes).

Lil Uzi Vert out on the streets pic.twitter.com/LCwSCqvOtN — LIL UZI VERT FANPAGE (@LUVTheAlbumOG) June 28, 2019

For a certain subset of the internet, Lil Uzi Vert is bigger than the album cycle. I’m still excited for Eternal Atake, but simply watching Lil Uzi Vert be Lil Uzi Vert is more than enough at present.