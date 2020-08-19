Lil Uzi Vert Announces Live, Ticketed Virtual Performance

Lil Uzi Vert has announced a live virtual performance to be livestreamed on August 27th at 6:00 p.m. EST.

The ticketed virtual concert will be made available to fans around the world for a flat rate of $15 per ticket. Passes for the show are on sale now; each ticket comes with a unique code to access the live performance. The event is produced by Live Nation and will be livestreamed from a historic concert venue that is yet to be announced.

This will be the rapper’s first performance since the release of his sophomore studio album Eternal Atake and the deluxe edition, Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World 2, in March— following up his debut album Luv Is Rage 2 in 2017. Both Eternal Atake and Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World 2 did considerably well on the RS Album charts and led Lil Uzi to claim the top spot on the Artists chart in April, snatching the Number One slot from Drake. Eternal Atake was named on Rolling Stone‘s 50 Best Albums of 2020 So Far list.

Last month, Lil Uzi Vert released his long-awaited collaboration with Future, “Over Your Head” and “Patek.” He also teamed up with Mobile, Alabama, rapper NoCap for the single “Count a Million.”