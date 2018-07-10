Lil Uzi Vert, Juice WRLD Mend Broken Hearts With ‘Grand Theft Auto’ on New Song

Lil Uzi Vert and Chicago rapper Juice WRLD wallow with video games and drugs on “Wasted.” The new track has a heavy trap beat, though its hook has a distinctly sing-song lilt.

Juice WRLD croons about drowning his heartbreak in games of Grand Theft Auto, as well as other substances: “Wasted, get her off my mind when I’m wasted,” he sings, “Wasted, I waste all my time when I’m wasted.”

Lil Uzi Vert drops in for a verse that starts with a ragged sway and builds to a breathless torrent and the killer couplet: “Tats in the middle of my head like I’m Avatar/ That’s the reason that I write all my operas.”

In May, Juice WRLD released his debut album, Goodbye and Good Riddance, which featured the Top 10 hit, “Lucid Dreams.” Prior to “Wasted,” the rapper released a two-track EP, Too Soon…, which was dedicated to late rappers Lil Peep and XXXTentacion. On July 11th, Juice WRLD will launch a North American tour in Las Vegas.

Lil Uzi Vert, meanwhile, has recently appeared on songs with Young Thug, Travis Scott and O3 Greedo. His debut studio album, Luv Is Rage 2, arrived last year, and on July 20th, Uzi will embark on a North American tour with Ty Dolla $ign and G-Eazy.