Rolling Stone

Send Us A Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1317:, July 2nd, 2018
Read Next Flashback: Tom Petty Performs 'Wildflowers' at His Final Concert Send Us A Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Lil Uzi Vert, Juice WRLD Mend Broken Hearts With ‘Grand Theft Auto’ on New Song

“Wasted” is a loose collaboration following Juice WRLD’s debut album ‘Goodbye and Good Riddance’

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
lil uzi vert juice wrld

Lil Uzi Vert and Chicago rapper Juice WRLD wallow with video games and drugs on “Wasted.” The new track has a heavy trap beat, though its hook has a distinctly sing-song lilt.

Juice WRLD croons about drowning his heartbreak in games of Grand Theft Auto, as well as other substances: “Wasted, get her off my mind when I’m wasted,” he sings, “Wasted, I waste all my time when I’m wasted.”

Lil Uzi Vert drops in for a verse that starts with a ragged sway and builds to a breathless torrent and the killer couplet: “Tats in the middle of my head like I’m Avatar/ That’s the reason that I write all my operas.”

In May, Juice WRLD released his debut album, Goodbye and Good Riddance, which featured the Top 10 hit, “Lucid Dreams.” Prior to “Wasted,” the rapper released a two-track EP, Too Soon…, which was dedicated to late rappers Lil Peep and XXXTentacion. On July 11th, Juice WRLD will launch a North American tour in Las Vegas.

Lil Uzi Vert, meanwhile, has recently appeared on songs with Young Thug, Travis Scott and O3 Greedo. His debut studio album, Luv Is Rage 2, arrived last year, and on July 20th, Uzi will embark on a North American tour with Ty Dolla $ign and G-Eazy.

In This Article: Hip Hop, Lil Uzi Vert

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1317:, July 2nd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad