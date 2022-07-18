 Lil Uzi Vert Drops Surprise 'I Know' Song Ahead of 'Red & White' EP - Rolling Stone
Lil Uzi Vert Drops Surprise ‘I Know’ Song Ahead of ‘Red & White’ EP

The rapper is set to release their new EP later this year

Lil Uzi Vert performs at the Wireless Music Festival, Crystal Palace Park, London, England, Friday, Sep. 10, 2021.

Scott Garfitt/AP

Lil Uzi Vert is feeding fans with back-to-back singles. On Monday, the “20 Min” rapper released “I Know” on SoundCloud, just two days after dropping their single “Space Cadet” over the weekend.

“Made that girl drop it on the floor (Floor)/In the days with my cash grow (Grow),” Uzi raps on the second verse. “Pick it up oh-so slow (Slow)/Made her eat my tadpole (‘Pole).”

The new Sonny Digital-produced track is set to be featured on the upcoming Red & White EP, their first project since Pluto x Baby Pluto with Future.

They — Uzi updated their pronouns to they/them on Instagram over the weekend — shared the cover art for the project last week, which features a psychedelic photo of a group of men looking at a painting of what seems to be the rapper.

Aside from their two SoundCloud releases, Uzi joined Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane on “Next Up” and Nigo on “Heavy” earlier this year. They also released their track “Demon High” last year. Their last full-length solo projects came in 2020 with their back-to-back releases of Eternal Atake and Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World 2

.

