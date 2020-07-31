Lil Uzi Vert And Future (Finally) Release Their Rumored Collaboration

On July 21, Lil Uzi Vert and Future revealed a rumored collaboration was incoming in 10 days. Yet when major streaming services were updated on Friday morning, a Lil Uzi Vert and Future song was nowhere to be found. But leave it to Baby Pluto and non-infant Pluto to make the nation’s rap writers boot up their computers for one more blog before the weekend can begin.

“Over You Head” is a melodic melding of the minds. It’s essentially an Uzi song with Future riding shotgun, the young Philadelphia rapper contorting his voice into the the type of whiny, pre-pubescent squeal that would make any pop punk band of yore shed a tear of pride. The highlight of the song comes during the chorus when Uzi’s gargled delivery makes “Fuck it off and end up with your best friend instead” sound like “end up with your best friend’s dad.” Either option seems especially cruel to Uzi’s past lover.

In comparison, “Patek” — not to be confused with Uzi’s 2018 song “New Patek” — is another entry in the constant deluge of rich rappers’ empty boasts about products most people will never be able to afford, let alone fantasize about, in the midst of an economic catastrophe. Uzi and Future go back and forth about a bevy of nonsense: Hellcats, Rick Owens pantaloons, Don C hats, shoes with reptilian hides. It’s all things they’ve rapped about before (and better) on other songs.

Future isn’t new to the world of collaboration albums. Part of his yearly marketing plan seems designed around partnering with the world’s most in-demand rapper at the height of their fame. In 2015, he gave the world What A Time To Be Alive with Drake. By 2017, he was creating Super Slimey with Young Thug. A year later, he returned with WRLD on Drugs with Juice WRLD. None of those projects will go down as any of the respective duo’s greatest works, but they were great distractions of their time. It looks like Lil Uzi Vert and Future’s potential project will follow that same blueprint.