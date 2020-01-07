 Watch Lil Uzi Vert's Vibrant 'Futsal Shuffle 2020' Video - Rolling Stone
Watch Lil Uzi Vert’s Vibrant ‘Futsal Shuffle 2020’ Video

Rapper’s friends join to demonstrate dance in new clip

By

Reporter

Lil Uzi Vert shows off the titular dance of “Futsal Shuffle 2020” in the song’s slick new video.

The rapper and his friends demonstrate the moves in city streets, against graffiti-covered walls, on rooftops and under a spotlight in an empty venue. Director Jay Weneta fills the clip with vibrant visual effects, including slow-motion touches, random bursts of fireworks and brief flashes of a dancing anime character.

“Futsal Shuffle 2020,” issued in mid-December, was Uzi’s fourth single of 2019, following “Sanguine Paradise,” “That’s a Rack” and “Free Uzi.” He’s yet to announce a track list or release date for his upcoming second LP, reportedly titled Eternal Take, which follows his 2017 debut, Luv Is Rage 2

The emcee didn’t shed any light on the album’s progress in a September interview with GQ. “I like making music, and I like making people happy,” he said. “But the music is whatever, bro. I really do it just to make my family happy. Like, it’s just something for my family to talk about.”

