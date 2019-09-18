Lil Uzi Vert Says He Only Makes Music For His Family Now

Lil Uzi Vert is a mercurial being. One day he announces that the release of his long-awaited album, Eternal Atake, is imminent, and the next he’s threatening retirement. The back and forth is a way of life for Lil Uzi Vert fans, who seem split between an extreme sense of devotion and an eternal sliver of hope that he’ll return to making music full-time. Unfortunately, none of those concerns were assuaged during a recent interview with GQ. “I like making music, and I like making people happy, but the music is whatever, bro.” Uzi said. “I really do it just to make my family happy. Like, it’s just something for my family to talk about.”

It’s unclear if the act of making music or the contents said music, are what bring Uzi’s family joy. Although, imagining Uzi’s cousins bumping some rare Eternal Atake gems could bring a smile to anyone’s face.

In early August, Uzi shared on Twitter the reason he momentarily retreated from the spotlight. “My grandma been in the hospital for MONTHS man she had a tumor over her eye,” he wrote. “The doctors removed half of it. When she finally woke she had a stroke on her entire left side and cannot move it. If You don’t know that’s who raise me…I know you beautiful ladies and successful gentlemen prolly saying ‘He should of been told us but I never been through this. I needed privacy. I needed family comfort, because I just didn’t understand.”