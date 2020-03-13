 Lil Uzi Vert Releases 'Lil Uzi Vert vs. The World 2' - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Lil Uzi Vert Just Dropped Another Album

One week after the release of his sophomore album, ‘Eternal Atake,’ the rapper releases ‘Lil Uzi Vert vs. The World 2’

Brendan Klinkenberg

Lil Uzi Vert'Day N Vegas' music festival, Day 1, Las Vegas, USA - 04 Nov 2019

Lil Uzi Vert 'Day N Vegas' music festival, Day 1, Las Vegas, USA - 04 Nov 2019

RMV/Shutterstock

Lil Uzi Vert released his long-awaited sophomore album, Eternal Atake, last Friday. It quickly became the most popular album in the country, competing with the first-week numbers of artists like BTS and Justin Bieber. What’s more, it was the dynamic young rapper’s best work to date, a blisteringly charming and musically omnivorous assault; likely part of the reason for its commercial success. He immediately began suggesting — via Twitter, of course — that more was coming. And now, one week later, he’s released another album.

Billed as the “deluxe” version of Eternal Atake, Uzi added a whopping 14 songs to the (already substantial) tracklist. Despite its addition to Atake, Uzi was adamant on Twitter that the additions make the release something closer to a double album: the new second half is billed as the sequel to 2016’s Lil Uzi Vert vs. The World, one of his early mixtapes that established him as one of the most exciting artists to arrive on the scene in recent memory. The official designation, now that it’s out: Eternal Atake (Delux) – Lil Uzi Vert vs. The World 2.

While Eternal Atake was all but devoid of features (it notably has one guest contribution from Syd), its sister album has a murderer’s row of guest appearances: Chief Keef (a producer on EA‘s “Chrome Heart Tags”), Gunna, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Future, Young Nudy, Lil Durk, and NAV are all billed on the tracklist.

“I’m having so much fun,” Lil Uzi Vert wrote on Twitter, prior to the album’s release.

