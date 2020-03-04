Lil Uzi Vert Encounters UFOs in ‘Eternal Atake’ Album Trailer

Lil Uzi Vert portrays an office worker whose day becomes increasingly more mysterious and disturbing in the new trailer for his upcoming album, Eternal Atake. The release date for the long-awaited follow-up to 2017’s Luv Is Rage 2 has not been officially announced.

Co-directed by Gibson Hazard and Lil Uzi Vert, the short film entitled BabyPluto finds the rapper in an office where mysterious coordinates appear on his computer screen and elsewhere. They lead him out into a field where a cult awaits, a UFO crashes and things get even more bizarre from there.

The long road to the release of Eternal Atake has been paved with the rapper making threats of retirement and claiming he was only making music for his family, but it appears with the new trailer that the album is imminent.

Lil Uzi Vert has unveiled a number of singles in between the albums, including his most recent, the dance-infused “Futsal Shuffle.” Last year, he also released “Sanguine Paradise,” “That’s a Rack” and “Free Uzi.” The rapper is scheduled to headline Rolling Loud Festival in Miami on May 10th.