Lil Uzi Vert Finally Dropped ‘Eternal Atake.’ This Is Not a Drill.

It felt like this moment would never come. For years, his faithful acolytes waited in the wilderness for a sign. Our leader — some know him as Renji, others as Baby Pluto — vanished for a variety of reasons: label woes, writer’s block, family issues. In a 2019 interview, it seemed like he’d forsaken his flock when he admitted, “I like making music, and I like making people happy, but the music is whatever, bro. I really do it just to make my family happy. Like, it’s just something for my family to talk about.” Before and between those times he’d give us a piece of bread here (“Sanguine Paradise“), maybe a drop of wine there (“Futsal Shuffle 2020“). Yet, none of it satiated our hunger or quenched our thirst.

Then it happened.

On March 6, against all odds and conventional wisdom, Lil Uzi Vert descended from his orange perch to deliver his long-awaited sophomore album Eternal Atake. At 18 tracks and 62 minutes, it will be many days and nights before we will be able to fully decipher and understand all of the scriptures Uzi needs to impart to his faithful. Until then, bask in the glory of today. Wear Eternal Atake like a blanket. Let it shield you from the elements and guide you unto a higher plane. We never lost faith, people. We never lost faith.