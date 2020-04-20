Lil Uzi Vert Edges Drake to Reclaim Number One on Artists 500

Lil Uzi Vert had just enough to squeeze past Drake and take back the top spot on the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart for the week of April 10th through 16th.

Uzi racked up 103.2 million song streams thanks to the continued success of his latest album, Eternal Atake, which landed at Number Five on the Top 200 Albums chart, moving 36,700 album-equivalent units while accumulating 49.7 million streams. Drake, meanwhile, dropped from Number One to Number Two with 101.7 million total streams, though his latest single, “Toosie Slide,” easily held onto the top spot on the Top 100 Songs chart, racking up 26.6 million streams and moving 239,000 song units.

Top Artists The week of April 10, 2020 1 Lil Uzi Vert Song Streams 103.2M Song Streams 103.2M Top Song Myron Weeks on Chart 170 Peak Position 1 2 Drake Song Streams 101.7M Song Streams 101.7M Top Song Toosie Slide Weeks on Chart 268 Peak Position 1 3 The Weeknd Song Streams 92.8M Song Streams 92.8M Top Song Blinding Lights Weeks on Chart 274 Peak Position 1 4 Tory Lanez Song Streams 79.4M Song Streams 79.4M Top Song Stupid Again Weeks on Chart 195 Peak Position 5 5 YoungBoy Never Broke Again Song Streams 69.7M Song Streams 69.7M Top Song Lil Top Weeks on Chart 131 Peak Position 1

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending the previous Thursday.

This week’s big riser on the Artists 500 was Tory Lanez, who flew from Number 31 to Number Four following the arrival of his new album, The New Toronto 3. The Canadian rapper picked up 79.4 million streams as The New Toronto 3 debuted at Number Two on the RS 200, moving 56,600 album units, and album cut, “Stupid Again,” bowed at Number 14 on the RS 100 with 9.3 million streams. Despite the big debut week, Tory was unable to best his fellow countryman, the Weeknd, who landed at Number Three on the Artists 500 with 92.8 million song as his latest LP, After Hours, notched another week at Number One on the RS200.

Little changed in the rest of the Top 10 of the Artists 500 during another quiet week. Youngboy Never Broke Again landed at Number Five with 69.7 million streams and Post Malone fell just behind him at Number Six with 69.5 million streams. Rod Wave dropped from Number Three to Number Seven with 67.6 million streams as Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch and Billie Eilish rounded out the rest of the Top 10 with 54.4 million, 51.2 million and 50.9 million streams, respectively.