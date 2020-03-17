RS Charts: Lil Uzi Vert Takes Over Artists 500 Chart

Lil Uzi Vert easily ran away with the Number One spot on the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart as he dominated everywhere following the release of his new album, Eternal Atake.

The rapper jumped from Number 22 to Number One as he racked up a whopping 396.4 million song streams for the week of March 6th through March 12th. Those numbers were fueled by Eternal Atake‘s massive debut week as it not only bowed at Number One on the Top 200 Albums chart, moving 286,100 album-equivalent units, but snatched up seven of the top 10 spots on the Top 100 Songs chart. The album’s opening track, “Baby Pluto,” even managed to finally knock off Roddy Ricch’s hit “The Box” from the Number One spot on the RS100.

Coming in behind Uzi was singer Jhené Aiko, who flew from Number 44 to Number 2 as she pulled in 143.4 million song streams following the release of her new album Chilombo. That record also bowed at Number Two on the RS 200, moving 148,900 album-equivalent units, while album cut “B.S.” managed to sneak in at Number 10 on the Top 100 songs chart.

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Meanwhile, last week’s Artists 500 chart-topper Lil Baby fell to Number Three with 108 million streams, while Post Malone and Youngboy Never Broke Again came in at Numbers Four and Five, respectively, with 96.9 million and 95 million streams. Drake (83.8 million), Bad Bunny (79 million), Roddy Ricch (78.8 million), Eminem (67.4 million) and Billie Eilish (66 million) rounded out the rest of the Top 10 in that order.

Outside the Top 10, Megan Thee Stallion saw a big rise as she moved from Number 95 to Number 16 following the release of her new album Suga. The Houston rapper pulled in 52 million song streams as Suga debuted at Number Nine on the RS 200 and moved 38,900 album-equivalent units.