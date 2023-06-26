Lil Uzi Vert Announces ‘The Pink Tape’ Release Date, Teases New Music in Trailer

A new album from Lil Uzi Vert arrives this Friday. On Monday, the rap star announced that they will be releasing their long-teased LP, The Pink Tape, on June 30. They also shared an action-packed, cinematic trailer teasing some of its music.

The Gibson Harazar-directed video presents a medley of some of the songs set to be featured on the record, with genres spanning from trap to heavy metal. Also teased on their website is the album artwork, which features the rap star posing in front of a pink American flag. They’re also seen wearing a jacket with the same altered flag print.

The trailer opens with an anime version of themself being attacked by a villain that removes a $24 million pink diamond they infamously got implanted in their forehead several years ago. (The diamond seems to contain special powers.)

The artist rides on a futuristic, Marvel-esque motorcycle before riding to a mysterious castle where they fight off a knight with a sword and make their way through the place — decorated in hot pink — as they attempt to capture their stolen pink diamond via a one-sided dance battle.

The four-minute video ends with Lil Uzi Vert shooting the villain and retrieving the lost pink stone, before placing it back on their forehead and retrieving its powers.

The Pink Tape marks the artist's third album after dropping Luv Is Rage 2 in 2017 and Eternal Atake in 2020. They've been teasing the album for some time now, talking about the record in a December 2020 Instagram Live, and later tweeting "Pink Tape 🧎🏾🧠 ®️" the following summer.

On Sunday, they also performed “Just Wanna Rock,” which is set to be featured on the LP, at the BET Awards. Lil Uzi Vert released the single back in October 2022. It became a viral hit on TikTok soon after.

Last year, they joined Fousheé on “Spend the Money” and released a nine-track EP Red & White in July.