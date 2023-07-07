Lil Uzi Vert Details Dates for ‘The Pink Tape’ Tour
Lil Uzi Vert is taking their metalcore era on the road. On Friday, the rap star announced that they’ll be heading on their The Pink Tape Tour across the United States later this year.
The tour will start in Minneapolis on Oct. 21, before making its way to cities such as Boston, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, and New York City. Uzi will conclude the run in their native Philadelphia on Nov. 22.
Tickets for the tour are set to go on sale Friday at 2 p.m. local time. The new run of dates marks Uzi’s first tour since 2018’s Endless Summer Tour when they hit the road alongside G-Eazy.
Rolling Stone described Pink Tape as “one of the most exciting releases of the year,” with some fans “celebrating the musician’s daring left turns” on the LP. On the record, Vert sampled Eiffel 65’s “I’m Blue” on “Endless Fashion” with Nicki Minaj, and featured the likes of Travis Scott on “Aye” and UK band Bring Me the Horizon on “Werewolf.”
Bring Me the Horizon’s frontman Oli Sykes revealed to Rolling Stone that he initially reached out to Vert to collaborate, before they made “Werewolf.” “It was eye-opening,” Sykes said of working with them. “They knew exactly what they wanted, you know what I mean? I think when people think of Uzi, they think he’s just all over the place, but there’s a method to the madness. “
Lil Uzi Vert The Pink Tape Tour Dates:
Oct. 21 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
Oct. 23 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Oct. 24 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
Oct. 25 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
Oct. 31 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Nov. 2 — Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum
Nov. 3 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
Nov. 5 — Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company
Nov. 6 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy
Nov. 8 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
Nov. 9 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Nov. 10 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
Nov. 13 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
Nov. 16 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum
Nov. 18 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Nov. 20 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
Nov. 22 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
