Lil Tjay Tops Apple Music Pre-Add Chart with ‘Destined 2 Win’

Lil Tjay scored his first top 10 on the RS 200 in late 2019 with True 2 Myself, which debuted at Number Five. Now, he seems to be gearing up to do it again with Destined 2 Win, which was released April 2nd. Last week, Destined 2 Win was the most pre-added album on Apple music, offering a good indication of a big debut week.

K-pop girl group NiziU see the biggest debut of the week with Take a picture/Poppin’ Shakin’ at Number Two. Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album, *O*R, due May 21st, debuts at Number Three on the Chart, followed by Big Grim Reaper, the upcoming mixtape from Memphis rapper Big Scarr. Other notable debuts include Rag’n’Bone Man’s Life By Misadventure at Number 13, Justin Moore’s Straight Outta the Country at Number 14, and Eric Church’s Heart, at Number 23.

Top Albums, Apple Music Pre-Adds (March 26th through April 1st)