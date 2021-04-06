 Lil Tjay Tops Apple Music Pre-Add Chart with 'Destined 2 Win' - Rolling Stone
Lil Tjay Tops Apple Music Pre-Add Chart with ‘Destined 2 Win’

K-pop girl group NiziU and Olivia Rodrigo see the biggest debuts.

Director of Charts

lil tjay charts

Daniel Prakopcyk*

Lil Tjay scored his first top 10 on the RS 200 in late 2019 with True 2 Myself, which debuted at Number Five. Now, he seems to be gearing up to do it again with Destined 2 Win, which was released April 2nd. Last week, Destined 2 Win was the most pre-added album on Apple music, offering a good indication of a big debut week.

K-pop girl group NiziU see the biggest debut of the week with Take a picture/Poppin’ Shakin’ at Number Two. Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album, *O*R, due May 21st, debuts at Number Three on the Chart, followed by Big Grim Reaper, the upcoming mixtape from Memphis rapper Big Scarr. Other notable debuts include Rag’n’Bone Man’s Life By Misadventure at Number 13, Justin Moore’s Straight Outta the Country at Number 14, and Eric Church’s Heart, at Number 23.

Top Albums, Apple Music Pre-Adds (March 26th through April 1st) 

  1. Lil Tjay, Destined 2 Win (4/2/2021) +2
  2. NiziU, Take a picture/Poppin’ Shakin’ – EP (4/7/2021) NEW
  3. Olivia Rodrigo, *O*R (5/21/2021) NEW
  4. Big Scarr, Big Grim Reaper (4/16/2021) NEW
  5. Taylor Swift, Fearless (Taylor’s Version) (4/9/2021) +1
  6. Demi Lovato, Dancing With The Devil…The Art of Starting Over (4/2/2021) -2
  7. Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement (4/30/2021) NEW
  8. Beartooth, Below (6/25/2021) NEW
  9. Naps, Les mains faites pour l’or (4/2/2021) +14
  10. 林俊傑, Like You Do (5/8/2021) NEW
  11. MercyMe, inhale (exhale) (4/30/2021) NEW
  12. GOJIRA, Fortitude (4/30/2021) NEW
  13. Rag’n’Bone Man, Life By Misadventure (4/23/2021) NEW
  14. Justin Moore, Straight Outta The Country (4/23/2021) NEW
  15. Kekra, Kekra (4/2/2021) NEW
  16. Jungle, Loving In Stereo (8/13/2021) +9
  17. Royal Blood, Typhoons (4/30/2021) NEW
  18. Crowder, Milk & Honey (6/11/2021) NEW
  19. Peruzzi, Rum & Boogie (4/9/2021) NEW
  20. TREASURE, THE FIRST STEP : TREASURE EFFECT (3/31/2021) NEW
  21. Greta Van Fleet, The Battle at Garden’s Gate (4/16/2021) -9
  22. Mammoth WVH, Mammoth WVH (6/11/2021) NEW
  23. Eric Church, Heart (4/16/2021) NEW
  24. Bankroll Freddie, Big Bank (4/2/2021) NEW
  25. Eric Church, Soul (4/23/2021) NEW

