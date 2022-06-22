 Lil Tjay Shot During Attempted Robbery in New Jersey - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 2022 Wimbledon Live Stream: How to Watch Tennis Tournament Online Free
Home Music Music News

Lil Tjay Shot During Attempted Robbery in New Jersey, Suspect Arrested

Two friends of the Bronx-born rapper were also arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon

By
Kat Bouza
&
Jon Blistein
Lil Tjay Shot During Attempted Robbery in New Jersey, Suspect ArrestedLil Tjay Shot During Attempted Robbery in New Jersey, Suspect Arrested

Lil Tjay arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

A New York City man was charged with attempted murder Wednesday after an early morning shooting in New Jersey left rapper Lil Tjay with multiple gunshot wounds in what authorities call a botched robbery attempt, according to a release from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

In addition to the attempted murder allegation, Mohamed Konate, 27, was also arrested on charges of armed robbery and weapons offenses, the release states.

Authorities say Lil Tjay, legal name Tione Jayden Merritt, was shot several times shortly after midnight on June 22 at the Promenade, a mixed-use development in Edgewater, New Jersey. Two friends, identified by authorities as Jeffrey Valdez, 24, and Antoine Boyd, 22, were with Merritt at the time of the shooting. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found Merritt “with multiple gunshot wounds” and Boyd “with a single gunshot wound.”

Related Stories

RS Charts: Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' Returns to Number One
Hear J. Cole and Lil Tjay Team Up With Bas on 'The Jackie'

Related Stories

UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 01: Photo of Cliff BURTON and METALLICA and Kirk HAMMETT and James HETFIELD and Lars ULRICH; L-R: Kirk Hammett, James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Cliff Burton - posed, studio, group shot (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns)
Album Guide: Metallica
The 30 Sexiest Music Videos of All Time

Merritt’s companions were also arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.

Although some media reports indicated the Bronx-born rapper was undergoing surgery after the incident, authorities would not confirm the status of those injured. A report from northjersey.com claims law enforcement said one victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition is now “stable,” while the other victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Representatives for Lil Tjay have not returned Rolling Stone‘s requests for comment.

The 21-year-old rapper first garnered attention as a teenager, scoring his first major hit, “Brothers,” in 2018. The track helped Tjay land a deal with Columbia Records, through which he’s released a string of EPs and two full-length albums, 2019’s True 2 Myself, and 2021’s Destined 2 Win. Tjay has released two solo singles this year, including “In My Head” and “Goin Up,” and appeared on several songs with other artists, such as YNW Melly (“Best Friends 4L”) and Kaash Paige (“24 Hrs”). 

In This Article: Lil Tjay

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.