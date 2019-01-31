Watch Lil Pump’s Monster Truck Rally in the Desert in New ‘Racks on Racks’ Video

Lil Pump is at the center of two-and-a-half minutes of sheer ridiculousness in his new video for “Racks on Racks.” The clip, directed by Brthr, finds the rapper spitting bars like “Eighty degrees, still wear a Gucci fur coat” and “I could buy you coke, but can’t buy you food” in the desert surrounded by airplane fuselage, giant monster trucks, women firing flame cannons and more.

The track is set to appear on the rapper’s upcoming album, Harverd Dropout, out February 22nd. “Racks on Racks” follows Lil Pump’s controversial single, “Butterfly Doors.” Prior to the song’s release earlier this month, Lil Pump teased the track with a snippet that included a racist lyric, which was later removed from the final version after Pump issued an apology.

Following Harverd Dropout‘s release, Lil Pump will perform at Coachella alongside Gucci Mane and Smokepurp under the moniker, “Gucci Gang.”