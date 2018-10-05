Rolling Stone
Hear Lil Pump, Lil Uzi Vert Collide on Blistering ‘Multi Millionaire’

Lil Pump follows hit single “I Love It” with another collaboration that’s sure to climb the streaming charts

lil pump lil uzi

Lil Pump and Lil Uzi Vert released a new song together on Friday.

Richard Nicholson/Music Pics/REX Shutterstock, RMV/REX/Shutterstock

Lil Uzi Vert and Lil Pump merge their irrepressible energy on “Multi Millionaire.” It’s standard fare for Lil Pump: A battering beat from Danny Wolf, who also co-produced the rapper’s early hit “Flex Like Ouu,” a sub-three-minute run-time, and repetitive chanting of the title phrase. Blink and you might miss Lil Uzi Vert, who shows up for less than 30 seconds, rapping in double-time about his jewelry: “You look at my chain and that bitch is so sunny/ This muhfucka cold, it leave ya’ nose runnin.'”

Lil Pump has a released a steady drip of singles this year, including collaborations with the likes of Diplo, Gucci Mane and Kanye West. Last weekend, Lil Pump joined West on Saturday Night Live to perform their “I Love It” single while dressed as oversized water bottles. “I Love It” is being streamed over 16 million times a week in the U.S., which has helped it maintain a presence in the Top Ten.

Though Lil Pump was set to embark on short tour on September 28, the rapper recently canceled all the dates. A rep for the rapper chalked the cancellation up to “unforeseen circumstances.”

In This Article: Hip Hop, lil pump, Lil Uzi Vert

