Lil Pump Announces Tour With Lil Skies

Lil Pump and Lil Skies are hitting the road for a tour together this spring, which hits 17 U.S. cities. The tour kicks off on April 19th in Seattle, Washington at Wamu Theater.
The tour follows the release of Lil Pump’s sophomore album, Harverd Dropout, which features the singles “Racks on Racks” and “Butterfly Doors.” The trek will wind its way through major cities on the west coast, Midwest and east coast before heading south and then culminating on May 22nd at The Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California. On Monday, the rapper performed LP track “Be Like Me,” which features Lil Wayne, on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
Alongside the tour announcement, Lil Pump launched a YouTube series dubbed Pump University, which gives “fans a deeper look into what his version of college looks like,” according to a statement. In the goofy first episode, he doles out several Lil Lessons, such as “vegetables are trash” and “fruit is evil” and extolls the virtues of his love of chicken wings.
Lil Pump With Lil Skies Tour Dates
April 19 – Seattle, WA @ Wamu Theater
April 24 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
April 26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
April 29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
May 1 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore
May 3 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Myth
May 5 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
May 7 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
May 8 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
May 9 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
May 10 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
May 14 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
May 16 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
May 17 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
May 18 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s
May 20 – El Paso, TX @ El Paso County Coliseum
May 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine Expo Hall