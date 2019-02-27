Lil Pump Announces Tour With Lil Skies

Lil Pump and Lil Skies are hitting the road for a tour together this spring, which hits 17 U.S. cities. The tour kicks off on April 19th in Seattle, Washington at Wamu Theater.

The tour follows the release of Lil Pump’s sophomore album, Harverd Dropout, which features the singles “Racks on Racks” and “Butterfly Doors.” The trek will wind its way through major cities on the west coast, Midwest and east coast before heading south and then culminating on May 22nd at The Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California. On Monday, the rapper performed LP track “Be Like Me,” which features Lil Wayne, on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Alongside the tour announcement, Lil Pump launched a YouTube series dubbed Pump University, which gives “fans a deeper look into what his version of college looks like,” according to a statement. In the goofy first episode, he doles out several Lil Lessons, such as “vegetables are trash” and “fruit is evil” and extolls the virtues of his love of chicken wings.

Lil Pump With Lil Skies Tour Dates

April 19 – Seattle, WA @ Wamu Theater

April 24 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

April 26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

April 29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

May 1 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore

May 3 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Myth

May 5 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

May 7 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

May 8 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

May 9 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

May 10 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

May 14 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

May 16 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

May 17 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

May 18 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s

May 20 – El Paso, TX @ El Paso County Coliseum

May 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine Expo Hall