Lil Pump Joins Trump Onstage After Being Introduced as ‘Little Pimp’

“I love your sound,” Trump told the crowd by way of introducing Lil Pump

President Donald Trump brings rapper Lil Pump to the podium during a campaign event early Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Grand Rapids, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Lil Pump joins Donald Trump onstage at a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, after being introduced as "Little Pimp."

Carlos Osorio/AP

Lil Pump, for whatever reason, has come out as a Donald Trump supporter for this election cycle. Ahead of November 3rd, the president thanked the rapper by welcoming him up onstage at a late-night rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan — and forgetting his name.

“I love your sound,” Trump told the crowd by way of introducing Lil Pump. “I love your music. And speaking of sounds, music, and other things — one of the big superstars of the world — Little Pimp. There he is. How is it going? You wanna come up and say something? Come on, Little Pump.”

“Hello, everybody,” Pump said after walking out. “How you guys feeling? I come here to say, Mr. President, I appreciate everything you’ve done for our country. You brought the troops home and you’re doing the right thing. MAGA 20, 20, 20. Don’t forget that.”

Needless to say, the Pump appearance felt like a ploy to bring younger voters to the Trump campaign right before Election Day. But Lil Pump’s support seems genuine: The rapper — who has collaborated with another Trump fan, Kanye West — threatened to leave the United States if the president lost the 2020 race to Joe Biden.

 

