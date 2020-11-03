Lil Pump Joins Trump Onstage After Being Introduced as ‘Little Pimp’

Lil Pump, for whatever reason, has come out as a Donald Trump supporter for this election cycle. Ahead of November 3rd, the president thanked the rapper by welcoming him up onstage at a late-night rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan — and forgetting his name.

“I love your sound,” Trump told the crowd by way of introducing Lil Pump. “I love your music. And speaking of sounds, music, and other things — one of the big superstars of the world — Little Pimp. There he is. How is it going? You wanna come up and say something? Come on, Little Pump.”

You know the stakes are high when the campaign closes with that impromptu, mispronounced Lil Pump feature https://t.co/2X8CTgtALN — Ari Melber (@AriMelber) November 3, 2020

“Hello, everybody,” Pump said after walking out. “How you guys feeling? I come here to say, Mr. President, I appreciate everything you’ve done for our country. You brought the troops home and you’re doing the right thing. MAGA 20, 20, 20. Don’t forget that.”

Needless to say, the Pump appearance felt like a ploy to bring younger voters to the Trump campaign right before Election Day. But Lil Pump’s support seems genuine: The rapper — who has collaborated with another Trump fan, Kanye West — threatened to leave the United States if the president lost the 2020 race to Joe Biden.