Lil Pump, Charlie Sheen Play Wild Doctors in ‘Drug Addicts’ Video

Lil Pump enlists Charlie Sheen to play a fellow “doctor” in the campy video for his new song “Drug Addicts.”

The duo run wild in a hospital throughout the clip: roaming the halls in wheelchairs, hanging out with nurses, partying among the elderly patients and driving around on golf carts.

On “Drug Addicts,” Lil Pump rhymes about various intoxicants in clipped, staccato bursts over a rattling trap beat. “I been smoking since I was 11/ I been poppin’ pills since I was seven,” he raps. “Told my pastor I don’t do confessions/ ‘Cause I pop a lot of molly for my breakfast.”

The new single follows the 17-year-old emcee’s self-titled 2017 debut LP and recent tracks “Welcome to the Party” (with Diplo and French Montana), “Esskeetit” and “I Shine” (with Carnage). The “Gucci Gang” rapper is expected to announce his second album soon.

Lil Pump is currently on tour throughout the summer. His next date is Friday, July 6th at the Splash Festival in Gräfenhainichen, Germany.