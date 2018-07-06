Rolling Stone

Send Us A Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1317:, July 2nd, 2018
Read Next Requiem for a Grifter Send Us A Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Lil Pump, Charlie Sheen Play Wild Doctors in ‘Drug Addicts’ Video

“Gucci Gang” rapper celebrates drug lifestyle on trap-styled single

By

Reporter

Ryan Reed's Most Recent Stories

View All
lil pump drug addicts

Lil Pump enlists Charlie Sheen to play a fellow “doctor” in the campy video for his new song “Drug Addicts.”

The duo run wild in a hospital throughout the clip: roaming the halls in wheelchairs, hanging out with nurses, partying among the elderly patients and driving around on golf carts.

On “Drug Addicts,” Lil Pump rhymes about various intoxicants in clipped, staccato bursts over a rattling trap beat. “I been smoking since I was 11/ I been poppin’ pills since I was seven,” he raps. “Told my pastor I don’t do confessions/ ‘Cause I pop a lot of molly for my breakfast.”

The new single follows the 17-year-old emcee’s self-titled 2017 debut LP and recent tracks “Welcome to the Party” (with Diplo and French Montana), “Esskeetit” and “I Shine” (with Carnage). The “Gucci Gang” rapper is expected to announce his second album soon.

Lil Pump is currently on tour throughout the summer. His next date is Friday, July 6th at the Splash Festival in Gräfenhainichen, Germany.

In This Article: Charlie Sheen, Hip Hop

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1317:, July 2nd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad