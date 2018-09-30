Lil Pump Cancels ‘Harverd Dropout Tour’ Amid Legal Issues

Lil Pump has canceled his upcoming “Harverd Dropout Tour” amid his recent probation violation.

Live Nation revealed Friday that all of the “Gucci Gang” rapper’s tour dates had been canceled, a move that likely stems from his recent legal issues. Lil Pump’s 15-show tour was originally set to to kick off in Denver, Colorado on September 28th.

The 18-year-old rapper announced in early September that he would spend the next few months in prison, telling fans that he’s “gotta go in and do a couple months.”

Fans who already purchased tickets will be issued full refunds. “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Lil Pump’s Harverd Dropout Tour has been canceled. Refunds will be provided at point of purchase. We apologize for any inconvenience,” a rep for Pump told Complex.

In August, the Florida rapper was arrested in Miami, Florida for being pulled over while driving a vehicle without a valid driver’s license. Pump had already been arrested in February for firing an unsecured gun in his California home. He was subsequently placed under house arrest.

Lil Pump, who issued his self-titled debut LP in 2017, recently teamed with Kanye West for the collaborative single “I Love It.”