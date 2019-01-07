Lil Pump Releases The Controversial ‘Butterfly Doors’

Lil Pump‘s “Butterfly Doors” video is The Fast and the Furious: Toyko Drift of Lil Pump videos, meaning there are a lot of neon lights, women standing around and questionable headgear. None of those things are out of the ordinary for a Lil Pump visual, but one recurring portion of the song that might leave listeners confused are censored lyrics.

During the song’s chorus, Pump raps: “Butterfly doors / Space coupe look like a UFO / Smokin’ on dope.” However, when the song gets to the next bar, words are removed before Pump mentions his “eyes real low.” Potentially, this omission stems from backlash regarding a video that featured Lil Pump rapping the derogatory line, “They call me Yao Ming cause my eye real low” and following it up by ad-libbing “ching chong.” In December, Pump issued an apology for the lyrics via Instagram.

BUTTERFLY DOORS RT pic.twitter.com/XQZVrgyk7t — Lil pump (@lilpump) December 16, 2018

“I seen the whole thing going on on the internet and all that,” he said. “I came here to tell you from my part that I’m sorry and I apologize for posting that. It was not my intentions to hurt nobody or do none of that, deadass. I got Asian homies, you know. I fuck with everybody and I got nothing against nobody. It’s all love.”