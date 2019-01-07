×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1323: Travis Scott
Read Next Royal Trux Detail First LP Since 2000, 'White Stuff' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Lil Pump Releases The Controversial ‘Butterfly Doors’

The official release of the song censors certain lyrics after a backlash for racist phrases and the rapper’s subsequent apology

By

Charles Holmes's Most Recent Stories

View All

Lil Pump‘s “Butterfly Doors” video is The Fast and the Furious: Toyko Drift of Lil Pump videos, meaning there are a lot of neon lights, women standing around and questionable headgear. None of those things are out of the ordinary for a Lil Pump visual, but one recurring portion of the song that might leave listeners confused are censored lyrics.

During the song’s chorus, Pump raps: “Butterfly doors / Space coupe look like a UFO / Smokin’ on dope.” However, when the song gets to the next bar, words are removed before Pump mentions his “eyes real low.” Potentially, this omission stems from backlash regarding a video that featured Lil Pump rapping the derogatory line, “They call me Yao Ming cause my eye real low” and following it up by ad-libbing “ching chong.” In December, Pump issued an apology for the lyrics via Instagram.

“I seen the whole thing going on on the internet and all that,” he said. “I came here to tell you from my part that I’m sorry and I apologize for posting that. It was not my intentions to hurt nobody or do none of that, deadass. I got Asian homies, you know. I fuck with everybody and I got nothing against nobody. It’s all love.”

In This Article: Hip Hop, lil pump

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1323: Travis Scott
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad