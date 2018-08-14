Lil Pump Announces ‘Harverd Dropout’ Tour

As Lil Pump prepares to release his sophomore album Harverd Dropout, the teenage rap phenomenon announced his fall tour. The Harverd Dropout Tour will run from late September through early November.
Lil Pump’s tour will begin in Denver on September 28th and end on November 6th in Los Angeles. There will be a “slate of supporting acts” announced soon. Along the way, he will appear at a few music festivals, including Breakaways Nashville and Charlotte as well as San Antonio’s Mala Luna Festival.
Harverd Dropout is set to drop on August 17th, per an excited tweet from the rapper who is also turning 18-years-old that day. He released his self-titled debut album last October and it debuted at Number Three on the Billboard 200. The album’s release followed the immense success of single “Gucci Gang,” which was a Top 10 single for the rising rapper.
Harverd Dropout Tour Dates
September 28 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore Auditorium
September 30 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre
October 1 – Ralson, NE @ Ralston Arena
October 2 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
October 3 – Center Clive, IA @ Seven Flags Event Center
October 5/6 – Nashville, TN @ Breakaway Nashville Music Festival
October 6 – The Eagles Ballroom @ Milwaukee, WI
October 8 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
October 9 – Toronto, ONT @ Rebel
October 10 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
October 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
October 12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
October 12/13 – Charlotte, NC @ Breakaway Charlotte Music Festival
October 14 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
October 17 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
October 18 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
October 19 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
October 20 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
October 22 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
October 25 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
October 27 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall
October 27/28 – San Antonio, TX @ Mala Luna Music Festival
October 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
October 31 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Oberservatory
November 2 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
November 4 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theater
November 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Palladium
Add a comment