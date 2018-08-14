Lil Pump Announces ‘Harverd Dropout’ Tour

As Lil Pump prepares to release his sophomore album Harverd Dropout, the teenage rap phenomenon announced his fall tour. The Harverd Dropout Tour will run from late September through early November.

Lil Pump’s tour will begin in Denver on September 28th and end on November 6th in Los Angeles. There will be a “slate of supporting acts” announced soon. Along the way, he will appear at a few music festivals, including Breakaways Nashville and Charlotte as well as San Antonio’s Mala Luna Festival.

Harverd Dropout is set to drop on August 17th, per an excited tweet from the rapper who is also turning 18-years-old that day. He released his self-titled debut album last October and it debuted at Number Three on the Billboard 200. The album’s release followed the immense success of single “Gucci Gang,” which was a Top 10 single for the rising rapper.

Harverd Dropout Tour Dates

September 28 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore Auditorium

September 30 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre

October 1 – Ralson, NE @ Ralston Arena

October 2 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

October 3 – Center Clive, IA @ Seven Flags Event Center

October 5/6 – Nashville, TN @ Breakaway Nashville Music Festival

October 6 – The Eagles Ballroom @ Milwaukee, WI

October 8 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

October 9 – Toronto, ONT @ Rebel

October 10 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

October 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

October 12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

October 12/13 – Charlotte, NC @ Breakaway Charlotte Music Festival

October 14 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

October 17 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

October 18 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

October 19 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

October 20 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

October 22 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

October 25 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

October 27 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall

October 27/28 – San Antonio, TX @ Mala Luna Music Festival

October 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

October 31 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Oberservatory

November 2 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

November 4 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theater

November 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Palladium