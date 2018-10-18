Lil Peep’s Estate Announces Posthumous Album, Releases Tragic ‘Cry Alone’

Bittersweet, somber and haunting, “Cry Alone” is peak Lil Peep. The song was recorded in 2017, before the young rapper’s death, and features him singing about the intersection of drugs and death. “I don’t wanna die alone right now, I just did a line of blow right now,” Peep says in his characteristic drawl during the track’s eerie hook.

“Cry Alone” is the first song from Peep’s second studio album, Come Over When You’re Sober Pt. 2, which will be released on November 9th. In a statement, the director of “Cry Alone” explained how the video came together over a year ago.

“Peep and I shot ‘Cry Alone’ back in May 2017. He originally thought it was going to be a track included on COWYS1, but it ended up fitting better on COWYS2 which inevitably postponed the video’s release,” Beck wrote. “It was around 1 A.M. when I saw Peep on Twitter asking if someone could bring him McDonalds in Berkeley…After listening to a few different songs and discussing ideas we chose ‘Cry Alone.’ ‘It just feels right,’ he said. ‘It’s the only song that fits the energy of the night.'”

Come Over When You’re Sober Pt. 2 is helmed by frequent Peep collaborators and producers, Smokeasac and George Astasio of IIVI.

“Gus was my best friend. Finishing COWYS2 without him is the hardest thing I have ever had to do,” Smokeasac said. “At times I didn’t want to finish it, some days it was just too hard to hear his voice and not have him right there beside me but when I got out of my own head, I could feel him there and that and his incredible fans are what got me through it.”

Lil Peep died of a drug overdose in November at 21-years old. Since his passing, posthumous songs like the controversial “Falling Down” featuring XXXTentacion have been released, but don’t appear to have made the tracklist to his upcoming album.

Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 2 tracklist: