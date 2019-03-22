Was Rapper Lil Peep Destined to Be the Next Kurt Cobain?

With the casual charisma of a born star and shamelessly catchy music that combined emo melodies and hip-hop beats, rapper Lil Peep was on his way to becoming a key voice of his generation – until he died of an overdose in 2017, just after his 21st birthday. On the new episode of our podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, David Peisner, who wrote Rolling Stone‘s recent in-depth posthumous feature on Peep’s life, career and death, joined music editor Christian Hoard and host Brian Hiatt to dig deep into Lil Peep’s story. What aspects of his life and death were an all-too typical rock narrative, and what was unique to the era of SoundCloud and Instagram? Are the frequent Kurt Cobain comparisons surrounding Peep — some made by the artist himself — justified? And what, if anything, can be done to prevent further music tragedies?

