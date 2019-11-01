Previously Unreleased Lil Peep Tracks Set for ‘Everybody’s Everything’ Album

A handful of new and previously unreleased Lil Peep songs will appear on a new album, Everybody’s Everything, tied to the upcoming documentary-of-the-same-name about the late rapper. The LP will arrive November 15th, while the film is set to hit select theaters November 12th before getting a wide release on the 15th.

The new offerings on Everybody’s Everything include collaborations with Gab3, “L.A. to London” and “Fangirl,” a solo cut called “Princess” and the original version of Lil Peep and iLoveMakonnen’s “I’ve Been Waiting.” The newer offerings will sit alongside several older Peep cuts such as “Ghost Boy,” “Belgium,” “Moving On,” “White Tee” and “Cobain.”

A trailer for the LP was released featuring Peep’s peers and collaborators discussing his talent and power as an artist.

Everybody’s Everything is available to pre-order and will be released in several formats, including a two-LP vinyl set featuring a gatefold sleeve and unseen photos from throughout Peep’s life and career.

Several pop-up events have also been planned in connection with the album: A pop-up store in New York City will be open Friday, November 1st, at 97 Crosby Street, while on November 6th, there will be an event at the Echoplex in Los Angeles that will feature a preview of the album, plus a conversation with Peep’s close collaborators.

On Thursday, Lil Peep’s posthumous three-track EP, Goth Angel Sinner, was released, along with a video for the song “When I Lie,” which was filmed before the rapper’s death in 2017.

Both Goth Angel Sinner and the Everybody’s Everything film and album arrive in the wake of a lawsuit Lil Peep’s mother, Liza Womack, filed against the late rapper’s team, accusing them of negligence, breach of contract and wrongful death.

The suit alleges that Peep’s team ignored his physical and mental health and instead pushed the rapper “onto stage after stage in city after city, plying and propping him up” with illegal drugs and unprescribed medication.

Everybody’s Everything Track List

1. “Liar”

2.” AQUAFINA” (ft. Rich The Kid)

3. “RATCHETS” (ft. Lil Tracy)

4. “Rockstarz” (ft. Gab3)

5. “LA To London” (ft. Gab3)

6. “Fangirl” (ft. Gab3)

7. “Text Me” (ft. Era)

8. “PRINCESS”

9. “Moving On”

10. “Belgium”

11. “When I Lie”

12. “I’ve Been Waiting” (ft. iLoveMakonnen) (Original Version)

13. “Live Forever”

14. “ghost boy”

15. “Keep My Coo”

16. “white tee” (ft. Lil Tracy)

17. “cobain” (ft. Lil Tracy)

18. “witchblades” (ft. Lil Tracy)

19. “walk away as the door slams” (acoustic) (ft. Lil Tracy)