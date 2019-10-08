Lil Peep’s Mom Sues Late Rapper’s Managers Over Death

Lil Peep’s mother, Liza Womack, has filed a lawsuit against the late rapper’s managers for negligence, breach of contract and wrongful death, The New York Times reports.

The suit alleges that Peep’s handlers ignored his physical and mental health, and instead pushed the rapper, whose real name was Gustav Ahr, “onto stage after stage in city after city, plying and propping him up” with illegal drugs and unprescribed medication. The suit was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court and is seeking unspecified damages.

“This is something that I must do as a mother,” Womack told the Times. “I feel very concerned that they not be exploited. What Gus had to live through is actually horrifying to me, and I’m sure he’s not the only person his age in this situation.”

The suit specifically names Peep’s former label/management company, First Access Entertainment, and its chief executive Sarah Stennett. It also includes Bryant Ortega (also known as Chase), a member of Peep’s management team, and Belinda Mercer, who worked as Lil Peep’s tour manager during his final run in fall 2017. (Stennett, Ortega and Mercer did not immediately reply to Rolling Stone‘s requests for comment.)

Ahr died from an overdose of fentanyl and Xanax in November 2017 while he was on tour at the age of 21. Womack’s suit alleges that throughout 2017, Peep was “stressed, overwhelmed, burnt out, exhausted and physically unwell,” but that Stennett and First Access “fostered, promoted and encouraged” drug use in order to maintain control over the rapper.

The suit alleges that Stennett gave Ahr a bottle of unspecified pills as a gift during a 2017 dinner, while it also cites text messages from her, in which she tells him she has two different doses of Xanax pills for him. It also claims that Ahr was in a sexual relationship with Mercer while she was his tour manager, and that Mercer allegedly provided the rapper with drugs, including ketamine. In addition, the suit alleges that, on the night Ahr died, Mercer and others saw that the rapper looked “alarmingly unwell,” but ultimately declined to seek help.

Much of the lawsuit pulls from David Peisner’s Rolling Stone feature on Lil Peep’s final days. In that story, Stennett denied, via a lawyer, that she gave Ahr pills. She also claimed she didn’t know what kind of drugs people were using on the bus, and that she and Ortega repeatedly encouraged Peep to seek counseling.

Much of the case will hinge on whether or not Womack can prove that First Access Entertainment purposefully facilitated Peep’s drug use, or that they had an obligation to look out for him and did not adequately do so. While Womack’s lawyer, Paul A. Matiasic, acknowledged that that Lil Peep “had a role” in his own death, he said that “evaluating the legal responsibility for someone’s untimely death … is not a binary decision.” He argued that First Access had the power, influence and control over Lil Peep’s career and that, “There are duties associated with having that type of control.”