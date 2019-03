In our daily news show, Rolling Stone’s Charles Holmes checks in on a few of the headlines everyone is discussing. For today’s episode, watch the video to get a quick take on:

Inside the last days of Lil Peep Explaining Megan Thee Stallion’s anime controversy Best moments from Juice WRLD’s new album, Death Race for Love Song of the Day: Juice WRLD, “Fast”

Tune in each day for a new episode.